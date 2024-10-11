Port of Montreal workers begin overtime strike

Port of Montreal dock workers in Canada launched an overtime strike at 7 a.m. on October 11 as negotiations on a new contract stall, Portal Portuario reports.

During this overtime strike, port terminals will remain open, but port workers will not work overtime as part of their duties.

The Port of Montreal Port Authority estimates that the stoppage will slow down the handling of about 50% of the goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and raw materials for industries, transiting through the port, both import and export.

It should be recalled that negotiations between the two parties, together with federal mediators, resumed in the first week of October, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment center that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk, and dry bulk.

According to PortNews, the climate of uncertainty associated with the current negotiations and pressure tactics is jeopardizing the reliability of supply chains and the competitiveness of the St. Lawrence maritime corridor.