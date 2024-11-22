Peru experiences significant increase in mango exports in recent weeks

By Fluctuante

During weeks 35 to 42, Peru experienced an increase in fresh mango exports, reaching 3.5 thousand tons with a revenue of US$8.2 million.

This increase, which represents 239% in volume and 162% in value compared to the same period of the previous season, is attributed to an earlier export season.

Fluctuation in the average mango price

Despite the increase in export volume, the average price per kilogram decreased 22% to $2.32. This is the third consecutive year of low prices for Peruvian mangoes.

Main mango exporters and destination markets

Jumar Peru leads the list of exporters, with 909 tons shipped, followed by companies such as Inpronort and Pachamama Farms.

Regarding destination markets, Canada, Chile, and Spain continue to be the main consumers of Peruvian mangoes. Canada showed particularly significant growth with a 310% increase in imports.

Nevertheless, the industry faces critical challenges that require immediate attention and innovative solutions.

Challenges of the sector

The water problem

Iván Vílchez, president of the Peruvian Association of Mango Producers and Exporters (APEM), stresses that water management remains a critical challenge. Day by day, farmers and managers monitor rainfall projections, flow rates, and the status of the reservoirs that supply Piura's valleys. However, current conditions are not encouraging, reflecting water management lacking significant infrastructure improvements for years.

“Climate change is here to stay, and we must join efforts and design strategies to ensure the sustainability of fruit production in Piura and Peru.”

Three years of crisis for farmers

The last few years have been especially hard for mango growers:

-Low prices making it difficult to cover production costs.

-In 2023, many farmers failed to produce even one kilo of mango.

-Impact on the economy of those who depend on bank loans to sustain their crops.

“Farmers face unsustainable investments after three consecutive years of losses. We must protect the value chain's heart: the field.”

Logistical problems and export limitations

Access to shipping space has become a critical obstacle. With production peaks in export products, growers face difficulties in getting their fruit to market on time, especially before Christmas.

Peru's mango exports are at a crucial point. The sector needs not only to maintain its adaptability and explore new technologies and markets but also to address structural and logistical challenges with innovative and sustainable solutions.