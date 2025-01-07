As the mango export market transitions into 2025, significant developments have emerged from leading exporting regions, particularly Ecuador and Peru. The National Mango Board’s latest crop report gives important insights into this market’s dynamics.

Ecuador has officially concluded its mango season, a key component of its agricultural export industry. In contrast, Peru is actively engaged in the harvest and packing phases of its mango production.

Currently, the predominant mango variety being exported to the U.S. market is Kent, accounting for 99% of total mango shipments. Though the Kent variety dominates, there is also a limited supply of other types, including Tommy Atkins, Ataulfo, and Keitt.

This focus on the Kent variety highlights consumer preferences and the market’s responsiveness to demand.

For the week ending December 28, 2024, approximately 1,095,200 boxes of mangos were shipped:

Ecuador contributed around 34,200 boxes, resulting in a total seasonal volume of 14,702,282 boxes.

contributed around 34,200 boxes, resulting in a total seasonal volume of 14,702,282 boxes. Peru shipped approximately 1,061,000 boxes, bringing its seasonal total to 11,153,072 boxes.

Looking ahead, projections for mango shipments from week 1 (January 4, 2025) to week 5 (February 1, 2025) indicate a significant anticipated increase of about 59% year-over-year. This growth is driven by expected arrivals during weeks 2 to 6.

Specifically, Ecuador's agrarian output for 2024 is forecast to increase by approximately 127% compared to 2023, and by 7% relative to 2022. Meanwhile, Peru's 2024 mango season is projected to rise by around 209% over 2023, though it is expected to be 16% lower than in 2022.

