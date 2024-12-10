The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) just announced its newly-elected executive committee members for the 2025 board year. Effective December 4, 2024, the following individuals will serve on the HAB executive committee:

• Producer Bob Schaar as Chairperson

• Importer Gwen Jackimek as Vice Chairperson

• Importer Debbie Willmann as Treasurer

• Producer Jeff Dickinson as Secretary

"Collectively, this executive committee has over 121 years of experience working in the avocado industry. We're thrilled and grateful for the chance to lead discussions and make key decisions that will support the entire industry in addressing both challenges and opportunities more effectively," said newly appointed Chairperson Bob Schaar

HAB also acknowledged the dedication and service of outgoing board members Mark Vawter, Aaron Acosta, Chris Henry, and Byron Talley.

"The Executive Committee plays a significant role in helping HAB successfully advance its mission," said Emiliano Escobedo, HAB's Executive Director. "We are grateful to each outgoing committee member for their leadership and commitment, which have strengthened our organization and laid a strong foundation for the future. We appreciate the thoughtful guidance they provided and the passion they brought to their board service."

The HAB Board meets quarterly to discuss and set business goals aligned with the organization's mission and vision. These meetings feature international representation from importer groups to promote problem-solving, data sharing, and industry-wide collaboration.