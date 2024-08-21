Asia Fruit Logistica launches Retailer's Club

August 21 , 2024
Asia Fruit Logistica(AFL) has launched the Retailer's Club, an exclusive program for leading global retailers to enrich business and networking opportunities at Asia's premier fresh produce trade show.
 
Only 100 top global retailers have been selected to join the Retailer's Club. Members include Walmart, Spinneys, Belc, Central Retail, RT-Mart, Parknshop, Aeon, Lotus, Big C, Makro, S&R, and JD.com among other leading names.
 
Members of the Retailer's Club receive a full-access pass to AFL, exclusive access to the Retailers Lounge, and an invitation to the Opening Gala Dinner on 3 September.
 
Retail buyers also benefit from Asia Fruit Logistica's Speed Dating and Match Making services, which can curate a program of face-to-face meetings with leading companies supplying the exact products and services they need.

Asia Fruit Logistica's Retailer's Club creates a bridge between retailers and exhibitors, giving exhibitors exceptional opportunities to meet with top buyers. 
 
A complimentary pass to Fruit Logistica 2025 with Gold Upgrade; and a Retailer's Club Card providing access to all events organised by Asia Fruit Logistica and FRUIT LOGISTICA around the world.
 
Additional benefits include complimentary digital subscriptions to Asiafruit Magazine and Asiafruit China, the top business publications produced by Asia Fruit Logistica's Knowledge Partner.

