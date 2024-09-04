Global avocado market remains steady

Specialized intelligence firm Avobook noted a steady global market for avocado trade in its week 35 report.

The latest report highlights something interesting in the international avocado market. This is showing stability in several indicators, although with an increase in the volume of shipments to the United States and Mexico advancing steadily to take over that market, reaching 69% of the market.

In Europe, according to the report, stability between weeks is evident in both volumes and prices, with Peru remaining the leader, with a 79% share, in the last stage of the season.

In the case of China, this is experienced differently, in a line that remains down compared to the same period of the 2023 season and a very low reception of fruit (15 containers), coinciding with the previous weeks.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.