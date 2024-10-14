Fruit Attraction 2024 announces the winners of the Best Stand Awards

Just hours before the closing of its 16th edition, Fruit Attraction 2024, organized by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, presented the awards for the Best Stands in three categories: Countries and regions, Companies and Autonomous Communities and Institutions, highlighting the aesthetics and staging presented by the exhibitors. The prizes in this first call for entries were awarded to HOLLAND FRESH GROUP, ECUADOR, and BRAZIL; FONTESTAD, TOTAL PRODUCTS and MERCAJARA; XUNTA DE GALICIA; DIPUTACIÓN DE ALICANTE and PORTS OF SPAIN. In addition, RWANDAFRESH was given special mention.

This recognition was awarded by a jury made up of Esther Sánchez Lastra of ESL Interior Design and former dean of CODDIM (the Official School of Interior Decorators and Designers of Madrid); Juan López-Asiaín, Technical Department Director of the Spanish General Council of Technical Architecture; Manuel Escoda, communications and marketing consultant specialising in the fruit and vegetable sector; Alfonso Barajas, set designer and interior designer; Sofía Alonso, head of Trade Fair Design at IFEMA MADRID and Juan Ramón Nieto, creative coordinator at IFEMA MADRID.

Countries and regions

Holland Fresh Group

With a minimalist elegance, so characteristic of these regions, the spaces are uniformly defined through a grid structure of black lines and are presented as if they were a parade of micro boutiques along a series of streets. All the sections are seemingly the same, but differ, without losing sight of their roots. This same sobriety is what allows brands and products to acquire an almost theatrical prominence when the "personal stamp" is displayed on the corners with carefully chosen fruit or vegetable compositions, depending on the company they represent.

The award was collected by Muriël Halling, the company’s event manager.

Ecuador

Achieving cohesion in a large area with such diverse activities and uses is a major challenge. However, using colored skies on the Ecuador stand has yielded excellent results, creating an immersive space with great visual impact. Despite its size and the fact that it is separated by walkways, there is a sense of unity between the blocks that make up the stand. Whether with curved or straight lines, with vegetable or plain prints, the large umbrella of the tricolor Ecuador brand is present and allows for differentiated, but at the same time perfectly integrated spaces.

Danilo Palacios, Ecuador's Minister of Agriculture, and Wilma Andrade, Ecuador's Ambassador to Spain, collected the award.

Brazil

With great visual impact, this stand steps away from any cliché associated with Brazil, yet it does not lose the focus of what is on display. Through a huge abstract tree of glass and light, visitors discover a modern, innovative Brazil, bursting with life and colour, where tropics and technology can go hand in hand.

The award was collected by Guilherme Coelho, president of ABRAFRUTAS.

Companies

Fontestad

Fontestad has managed to transfer the essence of the traditional Spanish finca to its space: the earth, the orange trees, the whitewashed walls, the tables under the shade for resting, and even the water trough. All the effort and dedication behind its product is reflected subtly, without the need to show it directly. Each element is perfectly integrated, taking care of every detail, to the point of almost perceiving the aroma of the countryside, with citrus fruits on the verge of blossoming. Fontestad, the value of family tradition.

The award was collected by Batiste Eixarch, the company's managing director.

Total products

Against a backdrop of neutral tones (white, ecru and wood), vibrant tropical greens evoke the very best of Costa Rica. Sun, earth and vegetation in the form of white filigree or large natural plants delicately dress up a small but cosy space, which invites to be explored from the first glance.

The award was received by Manuel Araya, president of the company, and Gonzalo Jaén, designer of the space.

Mercajara

Thanks to an ingenious cardboard lattice with its star product, fresh mushrooms, Mercajara is committed to the organic world. A striking and original design that, far from going unnoticed, directs all the focus towards the product itself, highlighting both the mushrooms and the tropical fruits that add a touch of colour and freshness to the whole setting.

Maria Luísa Aroca, director of the firm, received the award.

Autonomous Communities and Institutions

XUNTA DE GALICIA

The homeland was the central theme on the Galicia stand, and Galicia Calidade is perceived from the very first moment. Every detail has been carefully thought out: from the materials to the decorative elements and the displays, everything refers to the product and the land. The brand is present in every corner, no matter where you look, achieving a total integration with the space.

The prize was collected by Ramón Lamelo from AGACAL.

DIPUTACIÓN DE ALICANTE

The Regional Government of Alicante exhibits its products through a design that stands out for its perception of sustainability, thanks to the combination of two key elements: wood, in its natural state, and the typical little gabled-roof structures that provide a strong visual impact. The space was used optimally, with a clearly visible brand presence throughout the stand.

The award was collected by Ángel Navarro, area director of the Diputación de Alicante.

PORTS OF SPAIN

A rational environment that breathes modernity and experience. The purity of its lines, the functionality of its spaces and its excellent lighting convey a clear message of confidence and efficiency. The Ports of Spain stand reminds us that the entry and exit of the produce is in good hands.

The prize was collected by Angustias Lerín, head of protocol.